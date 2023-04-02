Visitors to town hall for years have seen a familiar face in Town Clerk Ellen Robertson.
After 15 years in office and one of the longest serving town department heads left, Robertson is retiring. She will be spending her last official day quite busy, overseeing Monday’s annual town election.
Assistant Town Clerk Cynthia Bush, who has been in her position since 2020, is slated to become the new town clerk as she is the sole candidate for the office on the ballot.
“I’m ready to retire. My husband is already retired and we are new grandparents,” Robertson said. “Looking forward to our next chapter.”
Robertson said she decided not to run again after the 2020 election.
“I feel blessed to have been able to have a job that I absolutely love,” she said.
Robertson has her roots in Wrentham, having been hired part time in the town clerk’s office there in 1995.
“I had no idea what the job entailed and soon learned to love it,” Robertson said.
After 13 years in Wrentham, including nine years as assistant town clerk, in 2008 Robertson became town clerk in her hometown of Plainville.
There have been a number of changes throughout the years in the clerk’s office.
“I think the biggest change has been with how elections are now run. We would prepare for an election to be held on one day,” Robertson said. “Now there is early voting by mail and in person weeks before an election and all of the extra work that goes into processing ballots to ensure a fair election is being conducted. It’s like having an election every day for weeks. And it is exhausting.”
Plainville has seen its population swell to the point a third precinct had to be added.
“I’ve enjoyed my years and have met so many people that have become lifelong friends,” Robertson said. “What makes the job so interesting is that it is different every day. There are always vital records to process, dog licenses to issue along with all of the other records that are in the custody of the clerk. Preserving public records for future generations is satisfying.
“I’m grateful to all of the Plainville voters who put their trust in me all of these years to be their town clerk,” Robertson said.
Town officials and others are sad to see the town clerk depart.
“Ellen has done an outstanding job, in every facet of her job. We have been blessed to have her in this role, especially during the brutal combination of the pandemic and so much angst around election process,” select board member Jeff Johnson said in an email.
“Throughout it all she has handled her job with professionalism, with pride, and always with courtesy to the public.
“The other facets of her job were handled with the accuracy and attention to detail required of a town clerk, but it was during elections that she and her team truly shined. No matter what we threw at her — location changes, extra elections, overrides — whatever it was, she and her team handled it smoothly and efficiently,” Johnson said. “When we were chosen for a random audit in the Presidential Election of 2020, we passed with flying colors.
“She was especially strong at building and developing her team. Her staff and her team of election volunteers knew their jobs and executed it properly every time,” Johnson added.
“I am truly grateful at the exceptional manner she has done her job, and my only consolation as she moves to a well earned retirement is in how thoroughly she has trained her assistant clerk and the knowledge that she leaves us in good hands. Plainville is proud of and extremely grateful to Ellen.”
Chris Yarworth, director of planning and development and the town’s conservation agent, is one of the other longer serving department heads left.
“Ellen is basically the ‘town greeter’ as the person at the first office you see when you enter town hall,” Yarworth said in another email. “She has set the tone for a friendly, professional hello when you get here, and can assist anyone who needs help. I like to think we have one of the friendliest and most accommodating town halls around, and Ellen has played a huge part in accomplishing that.
“As a professional, Ellen has been extraordinary. The work in the Town Clerk’s office continues to increase in complexity and variety, and Ellen has consistently completed all the training needed to keep the office running smoothly,” Yarworth said. “Especially with her having to work short staffed the last few years, it has been amazing to see her keep up with the ever increasing workload, especially while dealing with a public who, at times, have become frustrated during the pandemic.
Maggie Clarke, a candidate for select board who has worked in several offices at town hall and served on the town hall building committee, recalls helping Robertson move old records from the hose tower in the old town hall — a former fire station, to the new building on a day off for the clerk. Access to the hose tower was from the roof.
“Ellen is a gem and will be missed. She is incredibly smart and funny and giving,” Clarke said. “But she leaves Plainville in good hands. I know that Cyndi will be a great town clerk.”
Town Administrator Brian Noble hopes Robertson will continue to help the town out.
“We will miss her daily. She was the consummate professional, having earned the respect of not only the other town of Plainville staff members but of her peers statewide,” Noble said.
“Fortunately, she remains a resident, and she loves the community. We fully expect that she will be involved in some manner in the future.”