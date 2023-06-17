KRAFT AWARD

Megan Jusczyk and her daughter Malia at Gillette Stadium in January.

 Submitted

PLAINVILLE -- Malia Jusczyk, the local teen who heroically fought two battles against cancer, has died.

Malia, 14, who had attended King Philip schools, died Wednesday at Boston Children's Hospital. She had relapsed with neuroblastoma in 2021 after almost nine years being cancer free.