PLAINVILLE -- Malia Jusczyk, the local teen who heroically fought two battles against cancer, has died.
Malia, 14, who had attended King Philip schools, died Wednesday at Boston Children's Hospital. She had relapsed with neuroblastoma in 2021 after almost nine years being cancer free.
"I've got this." — The last words Malia said before she was intubated and sedated over a week ago. A superhero," her mother Megan Jusczyk said on social media. "Talk about brave. 14 years old. Constant pain matched only by an insatiable desire to experience every nook and cranny life has to offer.
"And Malia was GREAT at living. She worked so hard and played harder, always pushed herself to go further, deeper, see what was around the next corner. Adventure, curiosity, and openness were her currencies," Jusczyk said. "We don't know (neither do the doctors) how Malia tapped into a super human amount of strength to have the energy to do everything she was curious about learning or already loved to do. No one knows how she lived with so much aggressive cancer for so long with such tenacity, compassion, and gentleness. She was. Was. Relentlessly alive and courageous and sweet and determined and will always be an inspiration."
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
"As soon as we are slightly more used to living with this utter heartbreak and shock, we will give more information on services and celebrations that -- let's be honest -- won't ever do her life the justice she deserves," Jusczyk said. "But we're going to always try, forever, to show her a fraction of the love she showed every part of every day."
The family remains ever thankful to the medical staff that tried relentlessly to save Malia's life.
"The dozens of doctors that reviewed Malia's case over the past two weeks -- from nearly every department at Boston Children's Hospital to live consults with specialists from NYC, Houston, Charlotte, and neighboring hospitals -- worked together urgently," Jusczyk said. "Rationally, these doctors knew Malia's case was beyond their current abilities, but they couldn't let it go -- They tried to find a miracle treatment until they had to accept that her 14 years ,11 months+ was the miracle."
The community had rallied around Malia, with fundraisers held.
Her mother helped create the For Kids’ Sake Foundation of North Attleboro, which helps cover treatment-related expenses for local families with a child fighting cancer and supports research.
The organization in January was a recipient of a $5,000 grant from the New England Patriots Foundation, with Jusczyk having been singled out as a "difference maker" during its Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
Throughout the season, the foundation presented a weekly Patriots Difference Maker of the Week award, which recognizes volunteers who go above and beyond to help build stronger New England communities.
Jusczyk told The Sun Chronicle she was "thrilled, caught by surprise and honored" to have received the recognition.
“The very best part of this recognition is giving people the opportunity to read and hear about the need for pediatric cancer research and patient support,” Jusczyk said, adding "the lack of funding over the years" meant the best doctors could offer her daughter were "experimental medication combinations.”
There are many to thank, she had said.
“For Kids’ Sake Foundation is run by such a dedicated team of volunteers," Jusczyk said. "This community would do anything to see Malia cancer free.”
The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation honored the award recipients in a pregame ceremony during the Patriots’ regular season finale versus the Miami Dolphins Jan. 1 at Gillette Stadium.
"The icing on the cake of this recognition is that I got to take Malia to be a part of a once in a lifetime opportunity," Jusczyk said. "Seeing her smile was priceless."
The For Kids' Sake Foundation is holding its 13th annual Crush Cancer 5k and 10k races Sunday.
"As numb as we are, we are more than ever determined to raise as much as we can to CRUSH this ugly disease. In memory of our fearless leader Malia, and in honor of her family, PLEASE consider joining and/or sponsoring our race next Sunday," a post on the group's Facebook page reads.
The races start at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Telford Park at 142 South St. in Plainville, and there is an 80's theme.
Thousands of dollars over the $50,000 goal have been raised, with Team Malia raising over $15,000, and Malia herself $7,700.