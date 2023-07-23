PLAINVILLE — It could be a good sign for North Attleboro’s new trash program that starts this week as a similar one launched in Plainville at the beginning of July is off to a fairly smooth start, officials say.
Plainville switched from a pay-as-you-throw program with town plastic bags to one with trash and recycling carts that are picked up by automatic trucks. Many area communities, including Attleboro, have already implemented the service.
Despite a rise in costs, residents, after being hesitant ,are overwhelmingly understanding and accepting the program, Plainville officials say.
“All in all, I thought the roll out went smoothly,” Health Director Deborah Revelle said. “I was happy to get the comments from residents who initially had doubts but after trying the carts they actually liked them. It is very early in the new program but so far it is exceeding my expectations.”
About 1,998 homes signed up for the previous town trash program. As of Thursday, roughly 1,890 houses had joined the new program, and that number continues to rise daily, local officials said, adding that participation is more than originally expected.
About 53 households which were not using town trash collection this past fiscal year that ended June 30 have enrolled.
Annual costs have risen about $158 for many households for several reasons, chiefly the rising cost of trash disposal and inflation.
E.L. Harvey & Sons of Westboro has continued as the town’s contracted trash collector.
The previous trash contract expired June 30, and over the past six months, the board of health worked to obtain the most qualified and lowest bidder, officials said.
The annual collection fee for single-family homes is $410, two-family homes $820, and three-family homes $1,230.
There were no price increases in the trash program for 17 years until 2018 when the annual fee went from $120 to $150 and the bag price from $1.25 to $1.50. The last increase was in 2022, when the annual fee was increased to $174.
Taking into consideration under the former program that all trash was disposed of in the bags, and a typical household used one bag each week, that annual cost was running $78, and added to the $174 annual fee. The overall cost was $252.
For those households, the new fee of $410 represents a $158 hike, which comes out to a $13.17 per month increase, and the new cost per month runs $34.17.
The annual fee includes weekly curbside collection of a 35-gallon trash cart, 64-gallon recycling cart, and one recycling center pass.
Trash that does not fit in the cart can be put curbside in an “overflow bag” with a $1.50 trash sticker attached to the neck of the bag, as was done with the past program. The bag can’t exceed 35 gallons and 35 pounds, and can be placed in a regular, 35-gallon trash barrel to protect it from animals.
The town’s trash truck driver reports a roughly 20% reduction in the number of houses that are putting out two bags.
“Some are making the 35-gallon-size cart work for them,” Revelle said. “I’m not sure if that is due to better recycling or just being able to fit a little more in the cart than a bag.”
After initially being skeptical about their size, many residents have been surprised with the amount of trash and recyclables the barrels can hold, officials said.
“Most of the initial pushback was mostly around price, with other concerns” such as low trash-volume producing seniors, select board Chairman Jeff Johnson said.
“Our initial goal though was to find the most common users and negotiate the best price and service combination. I think as people saw how prices in general for trash programs have been increasing they have realized our prices are very competitive, and usually lower, than what they can obtain individually, or with those being negotiated now by other towns.”
Town Administrator Brian Noble singled out the work of Revelle for the relatively smooth transition that has also been helped by extensive information communicated to residents via several avenues, including a question-and-answer section on the town’s website and Facebook page.
“Despite the increase now, it remains market competitive,” Noble said of the contract Revelle led the work on.
“The marketplace has undergone significant transformations since our last contract five years ago. These include remarkable consolidation in the industry and substantial increases in the wholesale cost of solid waste disposal.
“The perceived fears were greater than the actual outcome,” Noble said of the new program. “Some of the most vocal critics of the trash program have since compared options and elected to join the town’s program.”
The new program, Noble said, brings several benefits, including less labor-intensive collection due to the use of mechanical arms, and the cart lids help mitigate pest issues.
For those who want to join the program, after payment, cart delivery and service will take about 10 days. Six-month payments of the annual fee are accepted.