plainville recycling

Drivers deliver trash and recycling bins in Plainville for the new service that started earlier this month.

 Plainville health board

PLAINVILLE — It could be a good sign for North Attleboro’s new trash program that starts this week as a similar one launched in Plainville at the beginning of July is off to a fairly smooth start, officials say.

Plainville switched from a pay-as-you-throw program with town plastic bags to one with trash and recycling carts that are picked up by automatic trucks. Many area communities, including Attleboro, have already implemented the service.