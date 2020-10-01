Plainville's Plainridge will be getting new manager

PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino will be getting a new manager to go with its renewed license.
Penn National Gaming, the company that operates the state's sole slots-only gaming venue has confirmed that Lance George, general manager of Plainridge since before its opening in 2015, will take over as head of Penn’s Argosy Casino Riverside in Kansas City.
North Grounsell, assistant GM at Penn’s Ameristar Black Hawk casino in Colorado, will step into run Plainridge, according to media reports.
The transition is expected by the end of the year, Penn National confirmed
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously to re-license Plainridge on Wednesday for another five years.
Plainridge, the commission said, "has clearly demonstrated a business ability to operate a successful gaming establishment." Area communities supported the license renewal.
Plainridge was the first facility to open under Massachusetts’s 2011 expanded gaming law. It's the first to win renewal of its license.
Since it opened, the $250 million gaming facility that is also the state's only "racino" offering live harness racing, has generated some $777 million in gross gaming revenue. That totals $310.8 million in tax revenue and another $69.9 million in funding dedicated to the horse racing industry in a little more than five years.
Now the gaming commission will take up Grounsell’s application to be a “key employee.” The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau will review his background.
According to his LinkedIn profile page, Grounsell has held management positions at other casinos. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and also has an MBA from that institution.
