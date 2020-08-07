ATTLEBORO — The local Attleboro firefighters union intends to receive the “thin blue line” flag that stirred controversy in Hingham and the plans have already attracted some opposition.
The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts last week announced plans to “pick up the torch” and send the flag on a statewide tour after Hingham firefighters were forced to remove it from their trucks.
It is not yet known when the flag, which police and firefighters say is the same one flown in memory of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna on the second anniversary of his death, is coming to Attleboro. Chesna was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 15, 2018.
Police say the flag, a black and white American flag with a single blue stripe in the middle under the stars, represents the proud tradition and sacrifice of police officers. There is a similar flag with a red stripe in honor of firefighters.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the term “thin blue line” was first mentioned in a speech by a New York City police commissioner in 1922 to acknowledge the “loss, sacrifice and risk by police in simply doing their job as the line between order and disorder.”
“It has nothing to do with race then as it does not now,” Heagney said.
However, Stephanie Gray wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle, Mayor Paul Heroux and Fire Chief Scott Lachance that she is opposed to the city participating in the flag tour.
Gray is a member of the city’s council on human rights, but did not identify herself as a member of the council or say she was speaking for the group in the email.
She said the origin of the flag dates back to the 19th Century as a parallel to the thin red line of the British infantry holding back the enemy.
“The core concept of the thin blue line indicates that police officers are holding back the enemy — the community they are tasked to protect and serve,” Gray wrote.
The thin blue line flag and concept gained popularity in response to the 2014 Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and that “it has come to symbolize white supremacy and racism against people of color,” Gray said.
In the email, Gray said she understands the desire to show support for a fallen police officer. However, she said she believes that supporting the “thin blue line” flag tour is not the appropriate way.
“I am deeply concerned that participating in this event will cause unintended consequences by way of further harming and alienating communities of color in our city,” Gray wrote.
She could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Paul Jacques, president of the Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 and a legislative agent for the state union, said police and firefighters would never support anything racist.
“The thin blue line flag and the thin red line flag represent the police and firefighter tradition, honor and sacrifice. There’s no other message,” Jacques said.
He said the plan is to receive the flag to honor Sgt. Chesna’s memory and sacrifice and place it on an out-of-service fire truck. He said participation in the tour is a union event.
The plans have not been finalized and it is not yet known when the flag will be coming to Attleboro, Jacques said.
Lachance said he must approve the final plans, but is not opposed to the flag coming to Attleboro or the union using a fire truck for the event.
The fire chief said the city has a long history of allowing the use of city equipment for worthy civic or union events such as the annual breakfast for seniors at the fire station and their annual “fill the boot” fundraiser for muscular dystrophy.
Lachance said he understands Gray’s concerns, but does not agree with her interpretation of the flag.
In an email response to questions from The Sun Chronicle, the mayor said he is not opposed to the planned event.
The mayor said the city flies the LGBT Flag every June for national Pride Month “despite some seeing it as an assault on family values.”
“I won’t allow the LGBT flag to be silenced or distorted into something it is not because some people think it is antithetical to family values,” Heroux said.
“Sadly, some people are turning this flag into something it never was,” Heroux said of the “thin blue line” flag.
After 9/11, Heroux said, the country did not discriminate against all Muslims or Islamic symbols important to them based on the actions of some terrorists.
“Likewise, we should not discriminate against all police officers and symbols important to police because these symbols are being hijacked by some bad actors or because of the actions of some police officers,” Heroux said.
The mayor, a former state representative, said he has worked on criminal justice reform for about 15 years and before he went to the Statehouse.
