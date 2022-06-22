Area residents have a unique opportunity to view a phenomenon in the sky this month, but you will have to get up early.
Five planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — are making a rare appearance together in the morning sky through the end of June.
It is common to see two or three planets in the sky at the same time, but seeing all five is a rare occurrence, astronomers say.
And viewing all five planets lined up according to their distance from the sun — their natural order in the solar system — is even more rare.
This is the first time all five of the planets are lined up this way since December 2004.
So what is the best way to see this cosmic wonder?
Under clear skies, an hour before dawn, you can see the planets stretch from the eastern horizon to the south.
You won’t need a telescope as planets often appear as twinkling stars, visible with the naked eye.
“The alignment is spread out over such a wide swath of the sky that just unaided eyes, without telescopes or binoculars, are the best way to see (it),” said Dipankar Maitra, associate professor of astronomy and physics at Wheaton College in Norton.
While Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn should be easily visible, especially with apps such as SkySafari on a smartphone to spot them, Mercury will be low in the eastern sky, the professor said.
“It is important to be somewhere where you can get as much unobstructed view of the eastern horizon as possible,” Maitra said.
For those who want a closer view of the planets, a telescope will be a big boost to see the famous rings of Saturn or moons of Jupiter, the largest planet. Mars appears reddish.
A few days around Thursday and Friday would be easiest to see all the planets, Maitra said.
Mercury, being the closest planet from the sun, moves fastest, and becomes difficult to spot before and after that window, he said.
Astronomers predict the best time to view the alignment is Friday morning when Mercury, the smallest planet, will be easier to see as it moves a bit farther from the sun’s brightness.
The same day, a crescent moon will be situated between Venus and Mars.
“I really am hoping that the morning of June 24th will be clear,” Maitra said.
And there may be another treat in the cosmos.
“I am not sure if anyone else has picked up on the possibility of seeing the Space Station passing by these planets on the morning of the 24th,” Maitra said. “For those living in these parts of New England, the International Space Station will appear to swing by all these astronomical objects.”
Visit heavens-above.com to see the path of the station between 4:18 and 4:24 a.m.
“If skies are clear, during those few minutes we will get a spectacular display of science and technology in action,” Maitra said.
Wheaton has an observatory but it’s closed with school not in session.
“We are not doing any public events at Wheaton because you have to get up well before sunrise, when the predawn sky is still relatively dark, so the chances of people showing up at the observatory are not too high,” Maitra said.
The professor said he will be setting his alarm for about 4 a.m. and if skies are clear, trying to see the astronomical anomaly.
“I plan to go out and look at the south-southeast-eastern sky to see the aligned planets,” Maitra said.