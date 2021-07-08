ATTLEBORO — A session to answer questions about a controversial proposal to extend the city’s wetland protection zone another 50 feet to a total of 75 drew about 30 residents Wednesday night, one of the first in-person meetings held in more than a year.
The school committee has also held at least one in-person meeting and the city’s building commission met in person immediately before the session at City Hall.
The 75-foot zone, proposed by Mayor Paul Heroux, would extend outward from the wetland line, but within the state’s 100-foot zone.
The current WPZ is 25 feet. It was established in 2001, also amid controversy.
Director of Planning and Development Gary Ayrasssian and Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie hosted the meeting which lasted about two hours.
It was held to explain technical aspects of the proposal and not to argue the merits, Ayrassian said.
The session was held at the request of city councilors and at least three of them attended: Laura Dolan, Cathleen DeSimone and Ty Waterman. Also in attendance was mayoral candidate Todd McGhee and Ward 4 council candidate Roxanne Houghton.
Most of the questions focused on what a property owner can or cannot do if the WPZ ordinance is amended.
Ayrassian said the 75-foot WPZ is not a “hard line.”
“Please understand it’s not a complete shutdown,” he told the group. “The ordinance allows relief by asking permission to work within in it.”
He said “discretionary waivers” can be granted by the Conservation Commission as they have been regarding the 25-foot WPZ.
In addition, he said buildings and lawns which already exist in what would be the 75-foot WPZ are “grandfathered.”
Some builders like Tim Caponigro did try to argue the merits and challenged Ayrassian.
“Don’t make it sound like it’s not a big deal,” he said. “It is a big deal.”
He argued that extending the zone is lessening the amount of land, diminishing what can be done with a lot and making development more expensive.
Ayrassian praised builders saying they have “done a great job by pulling development away from the 25-foot” WPZ.
Heroux proposed the amendment arguing that the additional 50 feet will better protect the wetlands and the city’s water supply as part of his push to make Attleboro “cleaner and greener.”
The additional 50 feet will not be added on to protection zones around vernal pools or river fronts.
A public hearing on the amendment was held online May 4 via Zoom before the city council.
It was continued to Aug. 17 partly to allow enough time for the informal session held on Wednesday.
The council will take more public input on Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.