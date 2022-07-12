NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has taken another step toward banning future mobile home parks and self-storage units as it works to modernize its zoning rules.
A public hearing Aug. 4 before the planning board will try to firm up language for the new bylaw.
At a public hearing last week, Marie Clarner, board chairman, said the issue of such land uses has come up from time to time. “I don’t anticipate we will resolve this tonight,” she said. “We wanted to start a discussion.”
Town Planner Gil Hilario said it was a first step in updating the zoning bylaws. “We want to make North Attleboro an attractive place to live and work and bring meaningful development,” he said.
“Mobile homes are outdated,” Hilario said, and pointed out they do not count towards the town’s stock of affordable housing. And the storage units take up valuable space that could be better used, he said.
Other board members noted they bring in limited amounts of tax revenue and generate few jobs.
“I don’t think it’s the highest, best use from the town’s perspective,” member Greg Walsh said.
Existing mobile home parks and storage facilities would not be affected by the proposed bylaw.
After meeting on the issue next month, the planning board would pass the bylaw proposal on to the town council for a final round of hearings and an eventual vote.