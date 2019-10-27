FOXBORO -- Planning board members have started reviewing the proposed mixed-use development that would bring a brew pub/restaurant and more housing to downtown, but which has stirred controversy.
Douglas A. King Builders of North Easton plans the development to replace the old fire station and adjacent former funeral home at 40 School St./21 Market St.
Proposed are four one-bedroom/studio residential units in the former fire station building, and a 15-unit multi-family residential building consisting of one-bedroom/studio units on the site of the former Keating Funeral Home which would be razed.
About 10 residents turned out for the hearing on Oct. 24, which lasted for about 1 1/2 hours.
Members of the planning board, which is the last key board before the project gets the green light, took no votes and continued the hearing to Nov. 14. The board's meeting starts at 7 p.m. at town hall.
The applicant is looking for a special permit from the planning board for the Foxboro Center Overlay District. The property is also located within the General Business zoning district.
Plans drawn by Bay Colony Group of Foxboro were submitted Oct. 4 to the planning office.
Selectmen held a public hearing and supported the plans moving forward, voting 2-1 in September to release the town-owned property for private use by issuing a municipal conversion permit.
Douglas King Buildings last May won out over two other bidders to redevelop the half-acre property when selectmen decided the firm would best meet the town's vision of a mixed-use project embracing both a restaurant and residential uses on the site. King had bid $405,000 for the property.
More housing downtown is expected to help businesses but several area residents have expressed concerns about traffic, parking and other issues despite a traffic study having been conducted.
A traffic engineer hired by the town concluded the project would have a negligible effect on overall traffic in the downtown area.
Area residents, nonetheless, had asked selectmen to either deny or condition their permit to restrict density and reduce anticipated traffic and parking impacts.
