ATTLEBORO
When does one start planning a Christmas dinner for hundreds of people?
If you’re Sherri Tedesco Morin and her sisters Kim Taylor and Lori Carroll, it’s Thanksgiving.
As those three women are sliding single turkeys into their home ovens for their families, in the back of their minds they’re thinking about sliding at least 20 of the big birds into ovens at Attleboro High School to prepare for the annual Ed Tedesco Memorial Christmas Dinner.
The meal comes with mashed potatoes, veggies, stuffing and gallons and gallons of gravy and beverages. Oh, and dessert, too.
Needless to say, a host needs all of that sustenance to satisfy the crowd of at least 200 that always shows up.
She’s not sure how many pounds of potatoes or how many gallons of gravy, just that it’s “a lot.”
But after 35 years of providing the Christmas Day celebration for those who need a place to go for the big day, there’s not much that needs to be written down.
It’s all in their heads.
“That’s pretty much it,” Morin said.
This year will be the 36th year of the very special dinner that’s open to all.
One of the things done a couple of days ahead of time is the packing of gift bags for all attendees, so everyone leaves with more than a full stomach.
Morin said she starts picking up the food from suppliers on Sunday and her scores of helpers may do some prep work as early as Monday, but there’s not much that can be done too early for the fresh-cooked meal.
She and 15 or 16 family members and many volunteers start arriving to cook at about 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.
At that hour there’s no time for opening Santa’s presents at home, and barely time for a cup of coffee.
When asked about opening presents, Morin said, “No, not that morning.”
And not the next day either. That’s cleanup day, she said.
Once through the door there’s a whirlwind of activity and it’s not long before the mouthwatering aroma of roasting turkeys floats through the kitchen and beyond.
Her kids and the kids of her sisters make the special Venus de Milo soup, a favorite of patrons and a recipe of her dad’s. There are gallons and gallons of that, too.
The event will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. at AHS.
Dinner is served at 12:30 p.m.
Besides a delicious Christmas dinner there will be holiday music, raffles and presents.
“It’s open to anyone who wants to come,” Morin said.
Her dad, a former city councilor, and the late Jack Hagopian, who owned Ro-Jack’s Supermarkets, began the event 36 years ago as a way to give back to the community.
They both died in 2003, so Sherri, Kim and Lori, and dozens of helpers have carried on the tradition.
Typically, about 200 people turn out for the meal but another 300 meals are delivered to those who for some reason can’t get to the event.
If anyone’s wondering if a good time is had by all, the answer is yes.
“We haven’t had a complaint in 36 years,” Morin said.
Some of the volunteers come year after year and some have been there since the start.
Costs for the dinner usually run about $4,000.
When asked how the meal is paid for, she said, “magic.”
In reality, the money comes from many generous people, she said.
Meanwhile, anyone who wants to get a meal delivered to their home can call 508-639-9523.
Anyone who needs ride to the event can call 508-736-1795.
And for those last minute calls on Christmas Day, the number is 508-272-0616.
