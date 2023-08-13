TAUNTON — Plans to open a regional addiction treatment clinic Monday have been temporarily put on hold after a driver alleged to be under the influence crashed his pickup into the building.
The truck smashed into the office of Pathway to Recovery at 59 Broadway in Taunton about 2 a.m. Sunday, police and clinic owner Beth Fitzgerald said.
“An impaired driver driving at a high rate of speed hit a parked car, proceeded onward, and crashed into our waiting room,” Fitzgerald said. “This speaks to the severity of the addiction epidemic plaguing Bristol County as well as the nation.”
A Toyota Tundra traveling north on Broadway hit three unoccupied parked cars, then crashed into the front of the commercial building, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, fled on foot, but police found him at his home, apparently uninjured, Walsh said.
The driver was evaluated and taken to an area hospital. Police are taking steps to connect the driver with appropriate services, Walsh added.
Police are investigating the crash and no charges have been filed.
Fitzgerald estimated the truck landed about five feet into the waiting room of the clinic.
She’s unsure of the estimate of damage, “but the building is not safe for occupancy at this point,” Fitzgerald said.
The business is renting the space from Christine Perreira of Taunton.
“We plan to shift to telehealth while we secure a temporary location as our patient population prefers in-person walk-in services due to technological barriers,” Fitzgerald said.
Pathway to Recovery plans to offer office-based opioid treatment, relapse prevention, harm reduction, individual and group therapy and serve all of Bristol and Plymouth counties “due to lack of specialty addiction treatment services,” Fitzgerald said.
Development of the clinic came in direct response to the opioid emergency in Massachusetts and Rhode Island that was worsened by the abrupt closure of Recovery Connection, Fitzgerald said.
Recovery Connection Centers of America, which operated 15 addiction treatment clinics in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, closed in March after being charged with insurance fraud and not providing services to patients.
Fitzgerald, a resident of East Providence, R.I., has worked in Taunton for more than 23 years and is a board-certified family nurse practitioner and a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
“I have extensive experience in addiction medicine spearheading multiple office-based opioid treatment clinics” in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, she said.