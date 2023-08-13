CLINIC ACCIDENT

The owner of regional treatment clinic, which planned to open Monday in Taunton, took this photo after the driver of a truck crashed into the building early Sunday morning.

TAUNTON — Plans to open a regional addiction treatment clinic Monday have been temporarily put on hold after a driver alleged to be under the influence crashed his pickup into the building.

The truck smashed into the office of Pathway to Recovery at 59 Broadway in Taunton about 2 a.m. Sunday, police and clinic owner Beth Fitzgerald said.