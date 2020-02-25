ATTLEBORO — Plans for a Buddhist temple and auxiliary buildings off Thurber Avenue enjoyed smooth sailing at their first public hearing.
At least 20 neighbors turned out Monday night for a planning board hearing on the proposal, and most seemed happy with it. A few even declared, “Welcome to the neighborhood.”
The board met to review the site plan for a 5,000-square-foot, single-story temple; a 3,000-square-foot single-story columbarium, which is used for the placement of cremation urns; and a 2,000-square-foot single-story tablet hall, where deceased temple members are memorialized.
The development by the Braintree-based Tian Ann Temple would be located on about 3 acres of a 48-acre, mostly wooded site that was last used as a farm in 1965.
A 170-year-old farmhouse on the site will be preserved.
Two people did raise concerns about the project.
One was Eric Jette, who lives at 792 South Main St., next to the temple parcel.
He’s worried about trespassers using a part of his property to access temple property, which abuts his backyard.
And Don Doucette of 219 Phillips St., an advocate for conservation, said a small pond on the property is a vernal pool and needs to be protected.
Doucette, who grew up on the property when it was a farm, also had concerns about people taking left turns off Thurber to the temple.
Temple President Edward Lau said a lack of room at the Braintree temple prompted the congregation to look for a site where it could build a columbarium and tablet hall as well as a temple.
He said the 48-acre site is perfect because it’s a quiet place where members can pay their respects to the deceased and reflect on their own lives while providing room for a temple where services can be held.
The temple will have 96 seats and 34 parking spaces.
Lau said many members of the temple are vegetarians or vegans who oppose the killing of wildlife, and their aim is to preserve the wooded area as animal habitat.
