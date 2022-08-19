MANSFIELD — Plans for a controversial warehouse on Gilbert Street have been withdrawn.
Nick Facendola of Level Design Group of Plainville, project manager for applicant and property owner Berlin Landing Realty Trust, on Thursday informed the town’s planning department of the request to pull the proposal for the 111,412-square-foot building.
“The property owner will be reviewing alternative development options for the parcels and looks forward to working with the planning board and surrounding community in the future,” Facendola wrote.
The 18-acre, mostly wooded site had been looked at for a housing development in 2019.
Area residents expressed deep concerns about traffic and other impacts on their neighborhoods from the proposed warehouse.
About 75 of them packed town hall in July for the opening night of a public hearing on the proposal before the planning board.
There were no tenants and the building likely would have been subdivided for two or three users, Facendola told residents.
Plans called for 34 loading docks for tractor-trailers, 33 parking spaces for trucks as well as parking for 109 employees.
Neighbors feared trucks would be coming and going from the facility at all hours, resulting in noise, speeding and other safety problems.
Jason Adams of McMahon Associates, who conducted a traffic study for the project, estimated one to two trucks an hour and about 30 trucks a day would enter and exit the warehouse.
Besides Gilbert, trucks would likely use Interstates 95 and 495, Route 140, School Street, and Elm Street, among other roads, Adams said.
Residents feared West, Balcolm and Tremont streets as well as Otis Street, where there is a ball field, would also be used.
Nearby Norton would also be impacted, it was pointed out.
Gilbert is designated a “scenic road” with trees and stone walls.
Planning board member Sharon Friedman pointed out many of the roads are older and narrow, and the warehouse would be a few times larger than area businesses.
Director of Planning and Development Shaun Burke noted there are weight limits on area bridges.
A few residents said the warehouse should go in the town’s industrial park.
The planning board hearing had been continued to Sept. 14, and the project also was going before the conservation commission as there are wetlands on the site.