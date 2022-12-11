North Attleboro Town Hall
 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Councilors will discuss how the town should handle its free cash when they hold their regular meeting Monday at town hall.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be shown live on North TV’s cable channel.

