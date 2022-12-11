NORTH ATTLEBORO — Councilors will discuss how the town should handle its free cash when they hold their regular meeting Monday at town hall.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be shown live on North TV’s cable channel.
Free cash is the term used for the remaining, unrestricted funds from operations of the previous year as certified by the state.
The council will review a proposed strategy for the current fiscal year’s free cash of $8 million, including proposals to use nearly $3.4 million for capital improvements — major projects or repairs — and nearly $1.7 for a capital stabilization fund for unforeseen needs or capital improvements.
Other expenses may include funds for snow plowing, economic development and money for the town’s share of a study to obtain state funding for a new high school.
Also on the agenda for Monday, is a discussion of an update of the town seal.
In March, Town Manager Michael Borg broached the subject of updating the seal, which appears on town letterheads and official documents. A large version of the seal hangs in the lobby of town hall.
The current design of the seal includes a depiction of a red brick factory building, an anvil and a gear wheel — emblematic of the importance of industry in the town’s history. There’s also a plow and a fruit-filled cornucopia, representing agriculture, and what appears to be a river and a mountain range in the background. The town isn’t notably mountainous, although Sunrise Hill in World War I Memorial Park is, at 390 feet above sea level, the highest point in Bristol County.
In the center is the figure of a dark-haired woman clad in white, holding what looks like laurel wreaths in her outstretched hands. She does not have an official name but former councilor JoAnn Cathcart said town hall workers used to just call her “Helen.”
The renewal of Borg’s contract with the town is also on Monday’s agenda. Borg, a former Army officer and city official in Providence, was hired for the post of town manager under the town’s new charter in 2020.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
