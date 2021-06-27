NORTON — The state has approved a Home Depot distribution center planned in town as one of eight new economic development projects in Massachusetts.
The distribution center, for which residents at the May annual town meeting approved a tax break, is planned for the new business park being built off Leonard Street near Interstate 495. The state action included approving the tax break.
The Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved the eight projects for participation in the Economic Development Incentive Program.
The projects are expected to create 212 new jobs and retain 1,105 jobs throughout Massachusetts, while leveraging roughly $219 million in private investment.
The Norton project involves the establishment of a 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution center as part of the company’s strategy to serve customers with same-day and next-day deliveries.
The facility would be an operation that allows consolidation and sorting capability for freight and parcels and serve the greater Providence market.
The company evaluated five sites in Massachusetts and Rhode Island before settling on the Norton location.
Home Depot is creating 25 new jobs and making an investment of $11.4 million in town.
Residents at the May annual town meeting supported a 10-year tax break known as a Tax Financing Agreement.
The tax break would run 10 years for a building on 15 acres, with the town taking in $943,000 in taxes and the business not having to pay $784,000, Town Manager Michael Yunits said, adding up to $200,000 in building permit fees is also expected.
“Similar to what Amazon has been doing for same or next-day delivery, orders could be sourced from this local warehouse to the surrounding areas,” Select Board Chair Jack Conway said. “It’s a new business model they are piloting, and this location has been identified as a potential contender for their initial expansion.”
Home Depot, founded in 1978, has 2,200 stores and 500,000 employees across North America.
