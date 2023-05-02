NORTH ATTLEBORO — Plans for a new or renovated high school have taken another step toward perhaps becoming a reality.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has moved the project into the Feasibility Phase, which is required for state financial assistance.
The state typically covers roughly half the costs of school buildings.
Whether it will be an entirely new building, a renovation/addition project or no work at all remains up in the air.
Town council members have approved up to $2 million for a feasibility study to investigate and recommend options, and that study is now in the hands of a school building committee.
Acceptance by the state into the Feasibility Phase, which includes the study, means the town and school district will collaborate with the MSBA on working toward the best solution to the problems identified for students, school officials say.
The outcome will also determine “what is feasible for the town of North Attleboro,” Superintendent John Antonucci told school board members this week.
The Feasibility Phase includes documenting existing conditions, generating a space summary, establishing design parameters and developing and evaluating renovation and construction alternatives.
“On behalf of the North Attleboro community, I want to thank the MSBA Board of Directors for their support of our high school building project,” Antonucci said. “The current state of our 50-year-old building falls short in meeting the demands of a 21st-century education, and we appreciate the MSBA’s commitment to investing in modern facilities that foster innovation and excellence for all public school students.
“We are excited to work together in partnership with the MSBA team to transform our high school into a premier facility,” Antonucci added.
The district and its building committee are collaborating with the MSBA to select an Owner’s Project Manager and a design firm. It is expected an OPM will begin in the fall.
It is estimated the feasibility work will take from 18 months to two years to complete, and then will be submitted to the state.
MSBA will then consider whether to admit the project into its Design Phase.
Throughout the Feasibility Study and Schematic Design Phase, the district will invite residents to participate in the design process to ensure whatever type of project the district moves forward with best reflects the needs and wants of the community, school officials say.
“There is a lot of work to do,” Antonucci said. “It’s going to be fun and challenging.”
North Attleboro High School has about 1,107 students but the building faces numerous issues due to its age, including spaces that are inflexible and lack capacity, which limits the district’s efforts to effectively deliver a range of programming to all students, officials say.