FRANKLIN -- The election is not until October for district towns including North Attleboro and Plainville to decide whether to build a new Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, but plans are well under way.
Another community meeting on the project was recently held to review the proposed preliminary building design and project budget being submitted Tuesday to the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
The submission is one of the steps required to get state financial assistance for the $284 million project.
"The reimbursement rate at this point is 52.89% of eligible costs," Tri-County Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire said. "This is similar to projects in this area."
It's anticipated the state financial help would run $85 to $100 million.
District towns would pick up the remaining roughly $200 million tab, and their individual costs would be based on the communities respective student enrollment numbers.
Among member communities, North Attleboro sends the most students to Tri-County, nearly 250 of them, and would have to pay the most for a new school. Its tab is estimated at $3 million a year for a 30-year bond.
North Attleboro officials are hoping to cover the costs with existing revenue but many other district towns expect to have to approve a tax hike beyond the limits of state Proposition 2 1/2.
If those tax hikes fail, municipal department budgets would likely have to be slashed.
With about 113 students, Plainville's annual costs are projected at $1.4 million. Wrentham's would be $926,661 for 73 students; Norfolk $520,453, 41 students; and Seekonk nearly $1.1 million, 86 students.
Area legislators, including state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, are pushing for the state financial contribution to be increased for vocational school construction. The legislation is before the Education Committee.
Because of the equipment, safety features and other aspects of vocational schools, they are more expensive than traditional ones.
Maguire and North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg recently testified in support of the legislation.
"This would really help the communities that pay for the projects," Maguire said.
Tri-County months ago decided to pursue a new building.
"If we were to try to repair the building (without state financial help), the entire cost would need to be shared among the communities," Maguire said. "We compared renovating the existing facility to the cost of a new facility and they came out in the same neighborhood -- it wouldn't be fiscally responsible to put so much money into repairs -- and still have a 50-year-old building."
It's expected the school project will be taken up by the MSBA at their Aug. 30 meeting, when Tri-County officials hope state approval comes down.
Residents from the 11 communities that make up the school district will vote on the new school at an Oct. 24 special election.
A majority vote among voters in all the towns is needed for the ballot question to pass.
After that, the project would go out to bid and be fully designed.
It is projected the first payments from the towns wouldn't be due until fiscal year 2026 or '27.