Funway 4
Residents who live near the closed Family Funway on Route 1 in Foxboro raised concerns about a proposal to construct a large warehouse operation there. The proposal has been tabled for now.

 Dave DeMelia/for the sun chronicle

FOXBORO — The Boston-based real estate investment firm that hoped to construct a 225,000-square-foot trucking warehouse on a 30 1/2-acre Route 1 parcel has tabled the project, at least for the time being and possibly for good.

Following a series of continuances stretching over several months, planning board members last week granted a request by Rockpoint Fund Acquisitions LLC to withdraw the controversial proposal without prejudice.