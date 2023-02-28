FOXBORO — The Boston-based real estate investment firm that hoped to construct a 225,000-square-foot trucking warehouse on a 30 1/2-acre Route 1 parcel has tabled the project, at least for the time being and possibly for good.
Following a series of continuances stretching over several months, planning board members last week granted a request by Rockpoint Fund Acquisitions LLC to withdraw the controversial proposal without prejudice.
The massive 725-by-310-foot warehouse facility, which required a special permit from the planning board, was to be located on the northbound side of Route 1, behind the Gaard Motel.
Parts of the parcel are zoned limited industrial, with the remainder situated in the town’s S-1 zone.
The warehouse proposal had been bitterly opposed by neighbors in the Meadowview Road area during several rancorous hearings which began in June.
Although Rockpoint never identified a prospective tenant, opponents envisioned a high-volume, Amazon-type fulfillment center with tractor trailers and/or other delivery vehicles utilizing Beach Street to access the site after exiting I-95.
Although Rockpoint did not specify a reason for the withdrawal request, inflationary pressures have fueled steep increases in borrowing costs since plans were filed with the town last May.
Arguably more significant was a return to normalcy for online retailers like Amazon, which had rapidly beefed up its warehousing capacity to meet surging demand during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the health crisis eased, however, consumers increasingly returned to brick-and-mortar stores and Amazon began scaling back its distribution network. By September 2022, the online giant had canceled 21 proposed sites, deferred another 27 for various reasons and closed 21 existing warehouses — a list that included facilities in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Mansfield and Randolph.
The property at 2 Washington St., which consists of the Olive & Mint restaurant/Ambrosia wedding facility, former Funway recreation park and 30 acres of land, is currently valued at $5.1 million, according to records on file at the assessor’s office.
It had been purchased in February 2016 for $9.4 million by MARGI, LLC, a company with offices at 22 Constance Way in North Attleboro which had been organized the previous month in filings with the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.
Like many in the hospitality sector, the Route 1 establishment struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town select board in January 2021 threatened to pull Olive & Mint’s licenses unless owners made good on a payment plan to erase more than $92,000 in outstanding taxes and municipal fees, a chronic condition which officials said predated the pandemic.