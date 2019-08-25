NORTON — Plans have stalled for a large pharmaceutical company to expand to a location in town.
A special town meeting is scheduled for tonight at 7 at the high school, but no action will be taken on a request for a tax break for the business, according to town officials.
The tax break known as a TIF, or Tax Increment Financing agreement, is the sole item on the warrant or agenda.
Brammer Bio, based in Cambridge, has been eyeing property at 176 South Washington St. near Interstate 495 and where online apparel and accessories company Bodek and Rhodes had a warehouse.
“The company has not finalized the site yet and wants to wait on the TIF,” Town Manager Michael Yunits said.
Company officials released a statement.
“Thermo Fisher Scientific is continuing to look for a location to support customers developing life-changing therapies. It is too premature to ask the town to consider anything since we do not have a preferred location,” the company said.
Brammer Bio provides development and manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies.
The pharmaceutical firm anticipated to have about 300 employees in Norton by 2021.
Brammer Bio has nearly 600 employees at locations in Massachusetts, including in Lexington and Somerville, and Florida.
The firm, which last spring became part of global giant Thermo Fisher Scientific of Waltham, itself was formed in March 2016 from the merger of BioPharmaceuticals and Florida Biologix.
Local officials have been working with the Massachusetts Office of Business Development on the planned move to Norton and tax break.
“It’s what we feel is beneficial to us and what the company feels it needs to locate here,” Yunits said.
The pharmaceutical company would be the second such business to come to Norton in recent years.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company, in recent years built a 200,000-square-foot, $200 million building in Norton’s industrial park near Taunton.
The company received a $1.65 million state tax break for creating 110 jobs, and a $7 million, 13-year tax break from the town.
