NORTON — Eight options for a new, long-desired recreation complex for the schools and community have been unveiled, with costs ranging from $7.2 million to $10.46 million.
The complex, which would include a multi-purpose synthetic turf field similar to what many school districts have, would be located in the area where existing fields are behind and between Norton High School and Yelle Elementary School.
The options include:
- Option A: Track and field reconstruction, synthetic turf/softball/baseball construction, synthetic turf pit field reconstruction, tennis courts, pavilion, additional parking — $9.39 million.
- Option B: Same as above, but with slight modifications — $9.29 million
- Option C: Six-lane track and synthetic turf field reconstruction, synthetic turf/softball/baseball construction, natural grass pit field baseball diamond, tennis courts, pavilion, additional parking — $10.03 million.
- Option D: Eight-lane track and synthetic field construction, synthetic turf/softball/baseball construction, natural grass pit field reconstruction, tennis courts, pavilion, additional parking — $9.55 million.
- Option E: Eight-lane track and synthetic turf field, synthetic turf/softball/baseball construction — $7.23 million.
- Option F1: Eight-lane track and synthetic turf field construction, synthetic turf/softball/ baseball construction, synthetic baseball, tennis courts — $9.25 million.
- Option F2: Same as above with lights — $10.46 million.
- Option G: Eight-lane track and synthetic turf field, synthetic turf/softball/baseball construction, synthetic turf pit field, tennis courts — $8.67 million.
The consensus of the field study committee and school committee is to take a serious look at the last option.
“The rising costs of these fields is pretty significant,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
The current fields are overused, sometimes waterlogged, and in need of significant upgrades and expansion, school officials say.
This year 18 games had to be moved off the football field because of wear and tear. Norton at times even rents fields at Wheaton College.
Baeta, who is a member of the field study committee, said there is a lack of practice and game fields for high school and community athletic programs.
About 20 residents turned out for the second public forum on the plans last week at the high school.
A fields and athletic complex study committee hosted the forums to get feedback on the plans, funded with $20,000 and developed by consultant Gale Associates of Weymouth.
Paul Wanamaker, a local pastor and resident, expressed deep concerns, noting residents continue to pay for the high school renovation/addition project and other school work.
“It doesn’t seem like good timing,” Wanamaker said, mentioning plans for a new town hall and senior/community center. “It seems like a significant additional burden tax-wise.”
Wanamaker suggested scaling back the field plans and doing parts of them over time.
It was pointed out the fields could be rented out to generate revenue, and school board members are considering not charging local youth groups and lowering athletic fees, Baeta said.
School committee members will make a recommendation to the town in January.
“If we decide it should be an option, we will push it forward,” Selectwoman Renee Deley said.
To provide written feedback and for more information, visit www.norton.k12.ma.us/community/athletic-complex-field-study.
