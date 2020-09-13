ATTLEBORO — Roadwork on Route 123 is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Milling and paving operations will be conducted from the Norton town line up Pleasant Street (Route 123), the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced.
The work will be carried out nightly from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following morning.
The roadwork is anticipated to take one week, and will require alternating lane closures around the work zone. Traffic management will include standard traffic set-ups and police details, as needed.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.
