NORTH ATTLEBORO — John Simmons has won the endorsement of the area’s longtime Republican lawmaker for her seat in the state Legislature.
“I could not be more excited, or proud, to endorse North Attleboro Town Councilor John Simmons to be our next representative in the state Legislature,” retiring state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said this week.
Simmons became the GOP nominee for the 14th Bristol District House seat this month after Michael Lennox, also a member of the council and the only Republican to take out nomination papers for the seat, announced he was withdrawing his name due to health concerns. He did so on the night of the Sept. 1 state primary.
Lennox urged Simmons to seek the nomination and his fellow councilor won the support of area Republican town committees for the right to run.
Poirier announced in March that she would not seek another term on Beacon Hill. She’s represented the district, which includes North Attleboro and precincts in Mansfield and Attleboro, since 1999, when she stepped in for her husband, Kevin. He had taken a job at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after holding the seat since 1977.
In all, the seat has been in Republican hands for over 40 years.
“The district has a strong, decades-long tradition of electing candidates who will provide an important balance to a legislature that is dominated by the Democratic Party,” Poirier said.
Simmons, a local attorney, will face Democrat Adam Scanlon, also a member of the town council, in the Nov. 3 general election.
“John will bring a wealth of important life experiences to the Statehouse as a father, a husband, a small business owner, community volunteer, and government official,” Poirier said.
