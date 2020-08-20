Donations of backpacks, school supplies and other items are being sought for the annual area Supply Sacks drive.
The campaign is spearheaded each year by state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who says it is aimed at assisting “the immense number of children who reside in foster care in our town as well as our surrounding communities.”
“Our goal is to ensure that every child, new to foster care, receives a backpack to assist them in beginning a new school year or transitioning them to a new foster home,” Poirier said. “The North Attleboro Town Hall and the Attleboro YMCA have agreed to partner with me, in this project, so that, together, we will be able to supply a backpack filled with clothes and other basic necessities to every child that is newly entering our local area Department of Children and Families Office (formerly the Department of Social Services).”
While noting the coronavirus pandemic has made for “very tough” economic times, she said “even a small donation will be greatly appreciated.”
Monetary donations of any kind will directly benefit foster children, with no administrative costs, Poirier added.
Besides backpacks, items needed include school supplies (notebooks, binders, folders, tab dividers, filler paper, reinforcement tabs, mechanical pencils, colored pencils, dry erase markers); personal care items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, hairbrushes, soap); and infants/toddlers items (diapers, wipes, diaper cream, pacifiers/teethers, sippy cups/spoons, bottle brushes, baby/children shampoo.)
Other items desired are books, small toys/stuffed animals, clothing, warm pajamas, undergarments, socks, footwear, and any necessities that will benefit a child, from newborn to 18 years old.
There are two drop-off locations for items and money donations through Sept. 18: North Attleboro Town Hall, 43 South Washington St., and the Attleboro YMCA, 63 North Main St. At the former, money donations can be brought to the town clerk’s office. At the Y, there are collection boxes in the parking lot directly outside the main entrance doors.
Poirier thanked The Sun Chronicle for its past support of the program, though she noted it is “unable to participate as a collection point” due to the pandemic.
