ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man faces drunken driving charges for allegedly hitting a parked car in downtown Attleboro late Tuesday night.
James R. Taylor, 38, of 22 Willow St., pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to a second-offense drunken driving charge and related offenses.
He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to not drive without a valid license while his case is pending.
The crash was reported around 11:55 p.m. at North Main and Park streets. No injuries were reported.
Taylor’s case was continued to later this month.
