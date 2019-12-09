WRENTHAM — An alleged drunken driver told state police his girlfriend jumped out of his pickup truck during an argument as he drove on Interstate 495 over the weekend, according to court records.
The woman was seriously injured but is expected to survive, police said.
The defendant, Joseph Monsini, 25, of Taunton, pleaded innocent Monday in Wrentham District Court to drunken driving and is free on his own recognizance, according to court records.
Monsini was driving south on I-495 in Plainville about 1:15 a.m. Sunday when the incident occurred between Route 1 and Interstate 95, according to state police.
The 26-year-old woman, who lives with Monsini, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and is expected to survive, police said.
A hospital spokeswoman said Monday there is no record of her at the hospital.
Monsini said he and his girlfriend had been drinking with friends at Patriot Place restaurants in Foxboro before the incident occurred. He told state police he and his girlfriend began to argue about her child when she jumped out the passenger window as he was driving about 65 mph, according to a state police report.
State police are still investigating the incident.
Monsini allegedly had six drinks during the course of the evening and took a portable breath test that indicated he was twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to the state police report.
A portable breath test is not admissible in court.
Monsini's driver's license was suspended after he refused to take a breath-alcohol test at the Foxboro state police barracks, according to the report.
He suffered cuts to his face, allegedly while scuffling with police, the report stated.
Monsini is due back in court in January with a lawyer for a pretrial conference.
