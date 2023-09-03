MANSFIELD — An Easton man was arrested early Sunday and charged with allegedly robbing the Mansfield Service Mobil station on Route 106 and assaulting the clerk.
Reon Collins, 43, was apprehended within minutes of the call about 3:40 a.m. by Officer Josh Ellender and Sgt. Dave Schepis after a brief foot chase, Acting Police Chief Frank Archer said in press release.
Collins allegedly matched the description and was wearing clothing of the robber described by the clerk at the 24-hour station, Archer said.
The clerk on duty reported a man entered the station, assaulted him and demanded money before running toward Central Street, according to Archer.
Collins was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
He faces charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and strangulation or suffocation, according to Archer.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.