Mansfield police cruiser

MANSFIELD — An Easton man was arrested early Sunday and charged with allegedly robbing the Mansfield Service Mobil station on Route 106 and assaulting the clerk.

Reon Collins, 43, was apprehended within minutes of the call about 3:40 a.m. by Officer Josh Ellender and Sgt. Dave Schepis after a brief foot chase, Acting Police Chief Frank Archer said in press release.

