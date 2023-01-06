Capitol Riot Ashli Babbitt Mother

Micki Witthoeft, center, mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, joins protesters Friday outside the Supreme Court on the second anniversary of the event. Witthoeft was later arrested after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration, police said.

 Jose Luis Magana / The Associated Press

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the wife of a North Attleboro native who was fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Friday in Washington during a demonstration marking the two-year anniversary of the event.

Micki Witthoeft, 58, was accused of traffic violations, Capitol Police said in an emailed statement. She was released Friday afternoon and given a citation to appear in court at a later date.