The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the wife of a North Attleboro native who was fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Friday in Washington during a demonstration marking the two-year anniversary of the event.
Micki Witthoeft, 58, was accused of traffic violations, Capitol Police said in an emailed statement. She was released Friday afternoon and given a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Witthoeft and others were walking on a street near the Capitol when police, who had formed a line to keep them from going farther, directed them to get out of the road, officials said.
Video shared on social media shows police repeatedly warning the group to move to the sidewalk or be arrested. Witthoeft then turned around with her hands behind her back and was taken into custody.
The group did not have a permit to demonstrate on Capitol grounds, police said.
Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot while attempting to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby inside the Capitol. Police there were evacuating members of Congress from the mob supporting then-President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Babbitt’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, a North Attleboro High School grad who now lives in San Diego, has claimed his wife was trying to stop the demonstrators, repeating a claim now advanced on the far right, for whom Ashli Babbitt has become a martyr.
Her husband’s version of his wife’s intentions have been rebutted by several sources.
A graphic video of the incident was widely circulated in the aftermath of the riot.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia cleared the Capitol police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt of wrongdoing, concluding that he acted in self-defense and in the defense of members of Congress. The Capitol Police also cleared the officer.
A Congressional committee has also investigated the events surrounding the riot.