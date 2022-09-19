FOXBORO -- Police have arrested a Rockland man in connection with an armed bank robbery at the Bank of America branch downtown on Sept. 13.
Foxboro police said an investigation into the robbery at the branch on School Street led to the arrest of Louis Paris, 47, of Rockland.
Police say an arrest and search warrant was issued over the weekend. Foxboro detectives, assisted by Rockland detectives, an FBI agent and members of the Metro Swat unit took Paris into custody without incident Monday morning outside his Rockland home.
He is expected to be arraigned today in Wrentham District Court for armed robbery while masked. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues, according to a social media post by Foxboro police.
In initial reports, police said the robber showed a silver-colored semi-automatic handgun, fled on foot out the rear of the bank and got into a tan or gray SUV. They also released video surveillance pictures of the robber, asking for the public's help to identify the man.