REHOBOTH -- A-68-year-old Attleboro man was arrested for a second offense of drunken driving after he had a hankering for a spinach pie.
Police about 7:20 p.m. Friday responded to the Exxon gas station at 238 Winthrop St. (Route 44) for a report of a man outside the station staggering as he walked.
Paul Greto of Oakhill Avenue, Attleboro, told police he stopped at the gas station to ask where he could get a good spinach pie, Sgt. James Casey said, adding police observed signs and symptoms of impairment due to the consumption of alcohol.
After a short investigation which included field sobriety testing, Greto was arrested and taken to the police station where he was booked, charged with a second offense of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, Casey said.
Greto was released from police custody and is due to appear in Taunton District Court at a later date.
