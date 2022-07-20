NORTON -- The suspected bank robber who died Tuesday night of a self-inflicted gunshot after a standoff with state police in Andover may have wanted to rob a local bank on Monday, police said.
Police believe the suspect, Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy, is the same man who was dressed in a black ballistic vest, a black mask and a helmet who tried to enter the Bluestone Bank at 225 West Main St. about 5 p.m. Monday, Lt. Todd Jackson said.
The man fled when he found the door was locked and the bank closed, however, employees were still inside and saw the suspect, Jackson said Wednesday.
“The employees reported that the person aggressively attempted to pull on the door before fleeing from the bank without gaining access,” Jackson said.
Police responded to the bank and conducted a search of the area but found no suspects, he said.
Norton detectives, working together with state police and FBI, were able to retrieve video footage from Bluestone Bank and nearby residences to identify a suspect vehicle.
The vehicle, a dark-colored BMW was reported stolen in Abington on Monday and it had a stolen Connecticut registration plate attached, according to Jackson.
Detectives believe Miele is the same individual who robbed the Harbor One Bank on Route 106 in Easton on June 16 and another bank in Lincoln, R.I.
With the description of the suspect and his car, police broadcasted a bulletin Tuesday, hours before the standoff in Lawrence, warning that the suspect was armed and dangerous.
Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a state police sergeant in an unmarked cruiser spotted the 2018 BMW outside the Digital Federal Credit Union in Methuen and followed him when he drove away, according to state police.
After another trooper arrived for backup, state police attempted to stop the suspect but he continued driving. He ultimately ended up on Interstate 495 in Andover and was stopped in the grass median where he placed a gun to his head when troopers pulled up to his car, David Procopio, a state police spokesman, said.
Crisis negotiators for two hours attempted to engage Miele in conversation but he shot himself in the head. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence where he was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m., Procopio said.
No police officers discharged their weapons and an investigation determined suspect shot himself, Procopio said.