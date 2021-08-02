ATTLEBORO — A bystander intervened when he saw a man punch a woman outside a North Attleboro gas station over the weekend, and police subsequently arrested a suspect, authorities said.
The bystander videotaped part of the late Friday afternoon altercation and supplied a police officer with a copy of the footage, a prosecutor said.
The suspect, Jason Miller, 47, of Providence, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery and drunken driving and was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.
Police were dispatched to Seasons Corner Market on Route 1 in North Attleboro shortly before 6 p.m. Friday and told a yellow pickup truck left the gas station traveling north on Route 1.
Miller was ultimately stopped in the area of Route 1 and Chestnut Street and arrested after an investigation.
The bystander told police he saw nip bottles being thrown from the pickup truck and then the man pull the woman by the shirt and punch her twice in the chest, according to the report.
When the witness yelled at the man to “not hit a woman,” the man walked toward him and threatened to fight him but left in the pickup when the incident attracted at least a half-dozen onlookers, according to the report.
When questioned by police, the woman denied anything occurred.
Following his arrest, Miller allegedly gave police his brother’s name before giving his real one.
Miller is also wanted on warrants in other courts for unrelated crimes.
In addition to drunken driving and assault and battery for the incident in North Attleboro, Miller also faces charges of failing to stop for police, driving to endanger, driving with a suspended license and speeding.
His case was continued to later this month for a pretrial conference.
