ATTLEBORO -- Chanthol Tho and his family got a rude awakening Thursday morning when a car crashed into their home, allegedly after fleeing the scene of a car crash 1,000 feet away on West Street.
Fortunately, Tho said he and his wife, two children and one of their friends were asleep on the second floor of the 2 1/2-story house at 49-47 West St. and escaped injury. The children are between ages 18 and 23.
“I heard a loud bang. I thought it was a car crash. Then I thought why is the house shaking,” Tho said a few hours after the 5:30 a.m. crash.
“I looked out my bedroom window,” Tho said, “and I saw the car.”
Tho said his first instinct was to rush down to see if anyone in the car was injured. He said he grabbed his fire extinguisher and told everyone to get out of the house, fearing if the car ignited a fire could spread to the house.
“She was trapped in the car,” Tho said, adding that he could not hear the female driver when he asked if she was alright so he broke a window.
“I asked if she was OK, and she said she was OK,” Tho said.
The driver, a 72-year-old city woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with non-life threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
Her name was not released. She was charged with driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident, Heagney said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed, according to the police chief.
Before hitting the house, the woman allegedly fled the scene of a minor car crash at North Main and West streets, Heagney said.
The woman drove down West Street allegedly at a high rate of speed and failed to make a turn at West Street and Ashton Road, according to Heagney.
The car went off the road, hit a sign in front of Mondovi Dental at 45 West St., a fire hydrant and a chain-link fence, Heagney said, before continuing toward the house.
“The car went airborne and then crashed into the house,” Heagney said.
No one inside the house was injured but they were startled by the crash, he said.
“It’s not every day you have a car impaled in your living room,” Heagney said.
The building inspector said the house was safe but that emergency repairs would have to be made, he said.
The house sustained extensive damage, with the front-porch completely collapsed and a gaping hole in the living room. The car came to rest at the side of the house near Rounds Place.
Tho said he was consulting with the building inspector about the extent of the damage to his home.
