WRENTHAM — The Wrentham Village Premium Outlets were apparently not the only destination this week for a caravan of cars that police suspect may have been loaded with looters.
Police said about 50 vehicles, many of which had out-of-state plates or were rentals, circled the Chestnut Hill mall in Newton on Monday, and state police patrolled the area with mall security.
The mall was closed at the time. However, the Cheesecake Factory, which is located on the opposite side of the parking lot where a dozen vehicles initially gathered, was open.
The following night, Newton police discovered graffiti at the mall, including “NEWTON COPS ARE RACIST F12” written in black paint.
Nothing like that occurred in Wrentham, but police reported a caravan of about 20 cars, also with out-of-state plates or rented, drove away Monday after seeing the outlet mall’s entrance was blocked by officers.
The mall was closed at the time, but Uno’s and the Cracker Barrel were open.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said police blocked the mall after receiving information that a caravan was on the way to loot stores.
Some of that information included tweets on Monday, such as “Facebook (expletive) are really plotting to go looting at the Wrentham Outlets.”
Another said, “If y-all really hit Wrentham, let a girl knoooo.” A user named Jo Structure tweeted: “If they go to Wrentham, it’s clipped.”
Trey Deuce tweeted, “Wrentham is white (expletive) Y we let them rock.”
In addition to the Wrentham mall, one Twitter user mentions the Derby Street Shops in Hingham and the Natick mall.
McGrath said police are assisting mall security “24-7” until it is determined they are no longer needed.
The mall has private security and cameras inside and outside stores, which remain closed due to the pandemic, McGrath said.
Earlier during the pandemic, the police chief said, merchandise was moved from many of the stores into storage.
The caravan reports followed rioting in Boston Sunday night that started after peaceful demonstrations over police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25, after a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd was face-down on the ground and handcuffed. The officer and three fellow cops at the scene were fired and now face charges in Floyd’s death.
In Braintree on Tuesday night, police kept a large presence at the South Shore Plaza after a planned demonstration was canceled amid threats of looting, according to police press release.
After the mall closed, police chased a car that was traveling 40 mph in the parking lot until it crashed through a fence.
The car was later stopped in Stoughton and the driver was arrested on various motor vehicle violations, malicious destruction and unlawful possession of fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.