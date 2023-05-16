FOXBORO -- A caravan of police officers left Gillette Stadium Friday, traveling to Washington, D.C. in memory of a state trooper who lost her life in the line of duty last year.
Tamar Bucci, 34, died when her cruiser was struck by a gasoline tanker on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, north of Boston, on March 3, 2022, as she was attempting to pull over to help a stopped driver.
State police, including her police academy classmates, traveled to the nation's capitol to witness the engraving of Bucci's name with 555 other officers on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monday as part of National Police Week.
"As we prepare to honor them, let us never forget the courage, service, and sacrifice of these fallen officers," state police said on social media. "With hearts broken by her loss, with hearts filled by the legacy she left, with deep and solemn gratitude, we thank those who have made this honor possible for Trooper Tamar Bucci."
Bucci’s photo was shown at Gillette Stadium Friday morning, when a ceremony was held before the caravan left.
"She wanted to make a difference," said the late trooper’s mother, Maral, reading part of a letter her daughter wrote during her time at the academy: “I want to be a symbol of hope. The community needs police officers and troopers with passion, compassion, empathy and a strong moral compass.”
"We honor the life she lived and the people whose lives she touched," State Police Col. John Mawn said.
To honor Bucci's commitment to serving others, her classmates performed an act of kindness in every state they drove through to the memorial, ranging from helping elementary school children and senior citizens to the homeless and animals in shelters.
The first act was shown to healthcare workers at Mass General Brigham’s new Center for Sports Performance and Research, adjacent to the Foxboro stadium and Patriot Place.
Also, in recognition of Bucci’s dedication to fitness, her classmates performed a set of burpees, a pushup and leap in the air, in every state they traveled through. Their journey was named "Burpees for Bucci."
The state police's pink cruiser made the trip to Washington and was renumbered to Cruiser 4440 in honor of Bucci’s badge number.
The names of the 556 officers were read during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil Saturday to memorialize them for making the ultimate sacrifice.
Of the 556 officers, 224 officers died last year, and the memorial now has 23,785 names.