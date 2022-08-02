ATTLEBORO -- Calls about a car stopped in the middle of Interstate 95 South in Mansfield ended in drunken driving charges against a Pawtucket man.
Michael A. Rosa, 30, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge and was freed on $1,000 cash bail.
During a bail hearing, his lawyer argued that the prosecution’s case was not strong.
Rosa was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Monday by state police who found him in his car in a parking lot off Newport Avenue in South Attleboro, a mile from the exit.
Moments earlier, state police said they received calls from three motorists about a man who appeared to be asleep in a car that was stopped in the middle of the highway near Interstate 495 in Mansfield.
A fourth motorist reported the car later traveled south on the highway and got off at the Newport Avenue exit.
In addition to bail, Rosa was required to submit to alcohol testing using a portable machine while his case is pending.
Prosecutors requested $5,000 cash bail.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
