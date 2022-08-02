Mass state police cruiser
Sun Chronicle File Photo

ATTLEBORO -- Calls about a car stopped in the middle of Interstate 95 South in Mansfield ended in drunken driving charges against a Pawtucket man.

Michael A. Rosa, 30, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge and was freed on $1,000 cash bail.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.