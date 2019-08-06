NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town school department has its first ever school resource police officer.
Officer Kristine Crosman has been appointed to the position after several candidates were interviewed by both Police Chief John Reilly and school Superintendent Scott Holcomb.
Reilly did not want to detail where Crosman would be spending her time, but did say most of it would be at the middle school-high school complex.
Her duties will be many, he said, including enhancing security by acting as a deterrent. But, she will also be acting as a “community builder, social worker, surrogate parent and teacher.”
Mostly, he said, she will be building bonds of trust between the students and the police department as they have contact with one another in a non-confrontational way on a daily basis.
Police have always made frequent stops at schools in the past, but this will be the first time North Attleboro has had one officer specifically assigned to the schools, he said.
He said there was no incident or trouble in the schools that led to the appointment.
The police department was able to increase its staffing after voters last year approved a tax increase that provided an extra $6.5 million for the town budget.
