MANSFIELD — The clerk at the Mansfield Service Mobil station who was robbed and assaulted over Labor Day weekend pepper-sprayed the suspect in self-defense during the holdup, a police report made public Tuesday said.
The suspect, Reon Collins, 43, of Easton, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
He was allegedly still suffering the effects of being pepper-sprayed when he was apprehended by police soon after the 3:30 a.m. robbery Sunday at the 24-hour station, according to the report.
The 43-year-old clerk told police he was outside the Route 106 gas station and convenience store when a man walked up to him, suddenly grabbed him by the throat and demanded “all the money” from the store, the report states.
The man then ran into the store and attempted to lock himself inside but the clerk went inside and pepper-sprayed him again, according to the report.
During the altercation, the clerk told police the man threw a 24-pound case of bottled water at him. He demanded money and told the clerk he was “(expletive) dead” while holding one hand on his sweatshirt and pointing with the other, the report says.
The clerk was examined by local EMTs but declined to be taken to a hospital. However, he later left work early complaining of a back injury, according to police.
Police say Collins matched the physical description provided by the clerk and was wearing same clothing the clerk described.
Collins ran from police when they arrived at the store but was apprehended a short distance away at the Chase Bank at Route 106 and Copeland Drive by Officer Josh Ellender and Sgt. Dave Schepis, according to police.
Collins declined treatment by EMTs at the scene but was treated by police for the pepper spray at the police station, according to the report.
He pleaded innocent to unarmed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, threats to murder, assault and battery and being disorderly.
He was also wanted on a warrant for failing to appear on an unrelated case in Brockton District Court, according to police.
