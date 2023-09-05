reon collins w paul plouffe
Reon Collins, right, appears in Attleboro District Court Tuesday with his lawyer, Paula Plouffe.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD — The clerk at the Mansfield Service Mobil station who was robbed and assaulted over Labor Day weekend pepper-sprayed the suspect in self-defense during the holdup, a police report made public Tuesday said.

The suspect, Reon Collins, 43, of Easton, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

