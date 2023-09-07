Mass state police cruiser
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man was arrested on domestic abuse charges Thursday morning in an apprehension that involved the temporary closure of the ramp from Interstate 95 North to Toner Boulevard.

Brian Cabrera-Castillo, 21, was arrested soon after troopers from the Foxboro barracks and North Attleboro police responded to the area about 8:25 a.m. for a reported domestic assault, a state police spokesman said.

