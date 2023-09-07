NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man was arrested on domestic abuse charges Thursday morning in an apprehension that involved the temporary closure of the ramp from Interstate 95 North to Toner Boulevard.
Brian Cabrera-Castillo, 21, was arrested soon after troopers from the Foxboro barracks and North Attleboro police responded to the area about 8:25 a.m. for a reported domestic assault, a state police spokesman said.
A trooper found the suspect and a woman standing in grass near the ramp before a foot chase ensued when Cabrera-Castillo allegedly refused to put down a black backpack he was holding, spokesman David Procopio said.
Two North Attleboro officers arrived for backup as the chase continued into woods, where Cabrera-Castillo allegedly refused to drop the backpack and claimed it contained a gun, Procopio said.
Cabrera-Castillo eventually complied with police commands and was arrested when officers drew their firearms, according to Procopio.
He faces charges of domestic assault and battery, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct and will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court, Procopio said.
