WRENTHAM -- There was a roundup in Wrentham Wednesday during the morning commuter rush that threatened to shut down busy Route 1.
About 20 cows got loose from a farm off Thurston Street and were heading to Route 1, but police helped keep the animals contained and away from the highway.
At one point, it appeared police would have to close part of Route 1, but the owner was located and helped corral the cows into a pen.
"Do you need any help moooo-ving them?" someone was head saying on the police scanner.
"They seem to be pretty cooperative," an officer remarked.
The episode was reported about 8 a.m. and the cows were rounded up safely about a half-hour later.
The owner told police the animals broke through a fence in a pen.
