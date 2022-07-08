MANSFIELD — A state police bomb squad detonated an apparent Civil War-era cannonball after it was discovered by family members cleaning out their deceased father’s home, authorities said.
The discovery was made Thursday on Charlene Drive, police said on Facebook, adding that the father was “an avid antique collector.”
Mansfield firefighters responded to the scene as did the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad to assess the situation.
“Unfortunately, an X-ray of the munition revealed an unknown substance inside that necessitated a prompt controlled demolition,” police said.
State police safely detonated the cannonball at the Mansfield Police Department firing range just after 10 p.m.
“We want to apologize to our neighbors for the late-night noise,” police said.
They also offered advice to residents.
“If you ever come across something similar, whether it be a cannonball or just old ammunition, call us and we will come to you,” police said. “Don’t drive it to us and definitely don’t walk into the station with it.”