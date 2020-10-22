NORFOLK — After receiving a report of suspicious activity on Spring Street, officers from several communities and state police searched in vain for two men for 2 ½ hours early Wednesday morning.
A resident called 911 about 1:30 a.m. after seeing two men, one with a dark-colored backpack, walking around her backyard and looking into a window of her home. The woman’s husband went outside and the men ran into the woods.
Sgt. Eric Van Ness and officers Chris Catalano and Dan Mazzola responded to the 911 call and secured the area. State police K9 units and officers from Franklin and Wrentham responded to help.
Wrentham Sgt. Dan Morris spotted two individuals fitting the description of the men on Main Street, near the town center. They saw his cruiser and split up, one running into woods off Rockwood Road toward Franklin and the other onto the railroad tracks, police said.
Two state police K9 units searched the area but were unable to find the men. The search was called off about 4 a.m.
Police say no housebreaks or motor vehicle break-ins have been reported in town but area towns have reported an uptick in breaks into unlocked vehicles, as well as some vehicles being stolen from driveways during the overnight hours.
The last break-in in town was reported in September.
It is not known if the men were involved in any of the break-ins but police caution residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.
