ATTLEBORO -- Police say the drivers hospitalized after a violent, head-on collision on Newport Avenue Sunday night were released Monday morning.
One of the drivers, James Grilli, 37, of Pawtucket, was charged with driving negligently so as to endanger, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday.
Grilli allegedly crossed the center line and collided head on with a car driven by Luis Gonzalez, 27, of Pawtucket, in the area of the Kia of Attleboro auto dealership about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Both men were released from Rhode Island Hospital Monday morning, Heagney said.
"If it had not been for air bags and seat restraints there could have been severe injuries or possibly a fatality," he said.
The crash was captured on dash cam video by another driver.
The video showed the collision and Gonzalez's car flipping over onto its roof and sliding several feet down the highway.
The highway was closed for several hours so police could investigate.
