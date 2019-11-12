ATTLEBORO — Two area men are facing assault charges stemming from a fight over sneakers, authorities say.
Allek K. Lovering-Johnson, 21, of 199 South Main St., Apt. 4, Attleboro, and Tyler D. Bloomstrom-Freeman, 24, of 18 Stony Field Lane, Norton, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
Bloomstrom-Freeman is accused of kicking Lovering-Johnson in the face and punching him. Lovering-Johnson is accused of brandishing a knife at Bloomstrom-Freeman, according to court records.
Police were called to 199 South Main St. about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
A prosecutor said Tuesday that the fight stemmed from an argument over sneakers, while police say the incident was alcohol-related, according to court records.
Both men are free on their own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.