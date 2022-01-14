FOXBORO -- Authorities responded Friday morning to a local home for reports of a person barricaded inside.
Police and Metro-Lec officers along with the fire department were on the scene at McKenzie Lane Friday morning for "an isolated, contained incident," according to a post the police department's Facebook page.
Police said there was no threat to the public, including area residents, and were asking people to avoid the area.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.