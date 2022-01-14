FOXBORO — Authorities responded to a local home for several hours Friday on reports of a person barricaded inside.
Police and Metro-Lec officers along with the fire department were on the scene at McKenzie Lane for “an isolated, contained incident,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
Neighboring homes were evacuated about 8 a.m. but residents were allowed to return several hours later, according to 7News Boston.
Police said there was no threat to the public, including area residents, and asked people to avoid the area.