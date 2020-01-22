FRANKLIN -- A 35-year-old local woman who had been reported missing has been found, police say.
Police Sunday had issued a plea for the public's help in locating Kayla Quagan, who they had said was last seen Friday morning with her small dog, and was reported missing Saturday.
Police followed-up on tips, worked with other law enforcement agencies, and updated their social media posting earlier this week, saying Quagan had been observed on video in the area and there was no indication she didn't remain out of contact other than by her own choice.
Her vehicle had been entered into the national missing person's database.
Police said Wednesday they wouldn't be releasing any further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.