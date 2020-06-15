NORTON -- Authorities on Monday released the name of a woman who died in a car crash on Oak Street last week.
The victim, Theresa McNutt, 36, of Attleboro, died after the vehicle struck a stone wall and a tree on the area of 55 Oak St. on June 7, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
McNutt was one of two passengers in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Her name was not released until Monday bacause police needed to notify her family.
Authorities are still investigating the crash but have charged the driver, Russell Stone, 59, of Attleboro, with drunken driving and motor vehicle homicide.
He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was brought to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
He will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date, according to the district attorney's office.
Stone was also charged with speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
A second passenger in the car, a 51-year-old Fall River woman, was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not released her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.