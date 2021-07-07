SEEKONK -- Local and state police are investigating the death of a man at an apartment in Greenbriar Village Tuesday night.
Police responded to the apartment at 101 Forsythe Circle just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when they received a 911 call about possible gunshots fired, Police Chief Dean Isabella said.
Police found a man inside the apartment dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Authorities identified the man Wednesday morning at the scene as Joseph Housley, 66, who lived at 101 Forsythe Circle which is contained within a sprawling apartment complex.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, the chief said.
"We have several leads that we are tracking down," he said, declining further comment because of the ongoing investigation by his department and state police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
The DA's office also said no other information will be released at this time.
Rehoboth police assisted local police with other emergency calls and at the scene.
