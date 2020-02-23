The man who died in Attleboro following an explosion at a suspected methamphetamine lab in a Norton apartment has been identified by authorities as Edward Rooney, 38, who lived at the apartment.
The explosion occurred at 3 Faith Way, Apt. 2, in Norton shortly before 1 a.m. and upon preliminary investigation, appears to be the result of a meth lab operation inside the unit, according to a statement released by the Bristol County District Attorney's office late Sunday morning.
Norton police and firefighters responded to the apartment at 12:53 a.m. for a report of an explosion and found it empty.
Area police departments were notified after it was determined Rooney had fled the apartment following the explosion.
A short time later, Attleboro police and fire crews responded to a residence on Pike Avenue in the city for a 9-1-1 call about a man who was experiencing medical issues. According to the residents of the home on Pike Avenue, they were awoken in the middle of the night by a man screaming for help outside. They allowed Rooney inside the mudroom of their home, where he collapsed moments later, according to the district attorney's office.
He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead at 2:38 a.m.
Residents of the apartment building at Faith Way were evacuated to a nearby community center following the explosion.
Public safety workers later Saturday morning were mitigating additional chemicals and residue found in the apartment.
Norton police and detectives were assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, the state Fire Marshall's Office, the state police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Unit, state police Crime Scene Services, and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation remains ongoing and the medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy, according to the district attorney's office.
Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as meth, is a highly addictive stimulant drug that has been linked to many deaths and fires and explosions across the country.
In North Attleboro in January, police raided a small-scale meth lab in a home on Heather Street.
The raid capped an investigation that began in October when the home occupants purchases of cold and allergy medications were flagged in an online database, state police said.
The medications and household chemicals are used to manufacture meth, but the process is very dangerous and can lead to explosions and fires, authorities say.
That's what happened in September 2018 in Mansfield as a man was charged with igniting a fire while cooking meth in his Copeland Crossing apartment off Route 106.
The man, who lived in the apartment with his wife and 6-year-old daughter, was arrested later at a Maple Street business reportedly wearing chemical-covered clothing, and was treated at a Boston hospital for an eye injury.
The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 damage and displaced residents of the 20-unit building for several hours, was determined to be related to the alleged meth lab fire officials and police found inside the apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.