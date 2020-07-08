WRENTHAM -- Police have released the name of the motorcycle rider who died after colliding with a car on West Street Tuesday afternoon.
The victim is Robert Brady, 75, of Norwood, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Wednesday.
Brady was driving north on West Street on his motorcycle when he collided with a car driven by Jean Cataldo, 83, who was attempting to turn onto Cherry Street where she lives, according McGrath.
No charges have been filed but the cause of the 1:50 p.m. accident remains under investigation by local and state police.
Brady suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, according to McGrath.
Cataldo suffered an arm injury and was treated at Milford Regional
Medical Center in Milford, McGrath said.
West Street was closed for about 45 minutes before one lane of the two-lane road was reopened to traffic. The remaining lane was opened about a half-hour later.
